FOSTORIA — ProMedica Physicians welcomes Ehad Afreen, MD, to ProMedica Physicians Neurology, located at 605 3rd Ave., Suite E, Fremont, and 501 Van Buren St., Suite 202, Fostoria.
Afreen is a vascular neurologist. His special interests include general neurology, stroke care, reperfusion therapies for acute ischemic stroke, cryptogenic stroke, stroke in young adults, and stroke education in rural populations.
“I am looking forward to treating patients in the Fostoria and Fremont for their neurological needs. I believe in providing compassionate and efficient basic neurological care, which is such an important service to the community. One of my specialties and interests lies in treating stroke patients, which is the fifth cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the United States,” Afreen said.
Afreen earned his medical degree at King Edward Medical University in Lahore, Pakistan, completed a neurovascular fellowship at the University of Toledo, and completed his residency in neurology at the University of Toledo.
Afreen is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call 419-291-3900.