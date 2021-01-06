The League of Women Voters Bowling Green rallied downtown in support of democracy on Wednesday as chaos erupted on Capitol Hill.
National lawmakers had convened for an extraordinary joint session to confirm the Electoral College results but protests erupted outside the Capitol and government office buildings were evacuated.
It was a contrast to the peaceful, early afternoon demonstration in Bowling Green.
League members and supporters gathered in red, white and blue masks with signs advocating for accepting the results of the presidential election, which went to Joe Biden.
“We just want to try to communicate how important this is to people going by, and remind them that they elected people to affirm the will of the people,” said Lee Hakel, president of the League of Women Voters Bowling Green.
The rally was a rare step for the league, she said. The league was started 100 years ago to provide information on how to vote — mainly, at the time, to women who were just being allowed to vote through the 19th Amendment. In Ohio, there are 3,000 members.
“We don’t do this usually, but it’s so important. It’s so important. That’s why we’re here,” said Hakel, who has been involved with the league for 50 years. “We have never taken a position on a candidate. We are always non-partisan.”
Hakel said that Wednesday’s confirmation should be ceremonial.
“But what we have is a group of people … are they trying to stage a coup? Is that what they’re thinking about? But that’s not going to happen. Democracy is strong,” she said.
Hakel said that the U.S. League of Women Voters has put out a statement that all elected officials must respect democracy, accept the outcome of the election and affirm the will of the people.
“That’s what we expect will ultimately happen today,” Hakel said.
A goal of Wednesday’s rally was to reinforce how important voting is, said Marilyn Levinson, who’s been a league member for five years.
“People are learning a lot about the Constitution and the way things work, and that’s never a bad thing,” she said.
League member Joan Callecod said the presidential election challenges have made their way through the courts.
“We are non-partisan, but it reaches a point where you have to stand up for the Constitution and democracy,” she said. “We just think it’s necessary that we’re out here to support democracy.”
(Sentinel-Tribune multi-media journalist J.D. Pooley did the interviews for this story.)