Four new ornaments hang on the Eames family Christmas tree this year.
Carved into each of the four wood decorations is: Wanted, chosen, loved — Adopted Nov. 22, 2021.
Nancy and Suzanne Eames of Bowling Green opened up their home and hearts to four children, ages 3-21 — adopting all of them the week of Thanksgiving.
“We’re both people who want to make a difference in the world. And, for these four young people, we hope that the lives we are able to give them are every bit as good as they deserve,” Nancy said.
Affectionately called “the bigs” and “the littles,” all four kids and the two moms will spend Christmas together, along with Phoebe the dog and two cats. Jesse just turned 21 and Pam is 19 (their names have been changed to protect their identities) and Nevea is 5 and Savannah is 3.
The household tripled in size, all because of a news report the women saw three years ago.
“In 2018, we saw a story about the need for foster parents because of families separated from their children at the border,” said Nancy, who is the youth services coordinator for the Toledo-Lucas County Public library. “Suzanne speaks Spanish and we thought we could help those kids.”
They started a class in October 2018 and got their license to foster in April 2019.
Nevea and Savannah first came into their lives. They started doing respite care, which is keeping kids overnight and getting them to appointments. The Eameses were essentially babysitting the girls, who were being fostered by Chris and Melanie Feather.
The Feathers would become friends and mentors.
In August 2019, Jesse and Pam moved in with the Eameses. They had been in another foster home for the past year. They were not going to be reunited with their birth family and were about to age out of the system.
“They’re great kids. They’re sweet and smart. They’re both honor roll students — just really great kids,” Nancy said.
The women were unsure, at first, if they wanted to foster teens.
“Then we were invited to a meeting where we got to hear all the details of their case,” Nancy said. “We left JFS (Wood County Job and Family Services) and went out to the parking lot — and they had told us to think about it over the weekend.
“Suzanne looked at me and said, ‘do we really have to think about this? … This is why we’re doing this. We can really make a difference for these two young people.’”
Jesse and Pam joined the family and started their junior and senior years at Penta Career Center.
Then the coronavirus pandemic hit in March 2020 and they were all at home together.
“In many ways, that was a gift to our family, because we spent way more time with them,” Nancy said.
They were also still spending a lot of time with Nevea and Savannah.
In fall 2020, the agency took permanent custody of the girls. An adoption match was held in February; there were five couples interested, including the Eameses.
Nevea had taken her first steps in their home. They had already celebrated birthdays and holidays together.
“In fact, the picture that they used on the adoption flyer was one we had taken,” Suzanne said. “That was nerve-wracking because we had to basically apply for them, along with the rest of the foster pool.”
They had an interview and some paperwork to fill out. The Eameses came to the interview armed with a photobook of the girls. There were pictures of them playing at parks, napping in strollers, splashing in a plastic pool and cuddling with their foster moms.
After they left, the Eameses were told that the Court Appointed Special Advocate asked the others in the room if there was really a decision to be made — it seemed obvious who should be adopting Nevea and Savannah.
Nancy was working at home that day, after the interview; she was upstairs getting ready for a Zoom call. She heard the doorbell ring and Suzanne yell for her to come downstairs now.
A caravan of JFS caseworkers, the CASA representative and the Feathers were on the porch with balloons and flowers — and Nevea and Savannah.
The formal adoption ceremony for all four children was held the Monday before Thanksgiving at the Wood County Courthouse.
The Eameses surprised the Feathers by officially changing Nevea’s middle name to Christine and Savannah’s to Melanie, to honor the couple, who are now officially known as Mimi and Pop-pop.
“They have been amazing mentors to us,” said Suzanne, who works for the empowerment project for the Wood County Educational Service Center.
There are challenges. The girls went into the foster system because of failure to thrive. Nevea gets occupational therapy and has an Individual Education Plan in school.
“Savannah is so much less affected by things than Nevea is,” Suzanne said, explaining that the youngest one had “only” been in a bad home situation for six months, while Nevea had been neglected for 18 months.
“She got nurturing and nutrients and care a lot earlier in her life. And the older one went without any of that for a very long time.”
Nevea is also a social butterfly, who says “hi” to everyone on the street when they walk around the block, or are playing in the treehouse that Suzanne built.
The girls attend a Head Start program at the Jordan Center on the Bowling Green State University campus.
All four “kiddos” were adopted at once.
Jesse and Pam’s situation was a little different than “the littles.” Since they were over 18, they were emancipated from the foster system.
“We remind them a lot: We chose you,” Suzanne said.
“The bigs” are now college students, living on campus.
The four will likely be the first and last adoption for the Eameses.
“We can’t physically take anymore because the house isn’t big enough,” Suzanne said, with a laugh.
Suzanne and Nancy met in a meditation class in 2004. They’ve been together since 2005 and married in 2017.
Nancy urged anyone who is considering adopting or fostering to take the first step.
“Take the class. Take the pre-service training. It’s eye-opening and it’s inspiring and it gives you a chance to talk to other foster parents,” she said. “Don’t be afraid of teenagers. There’s a lot of great things about living with teens.”
Suzanne marveled that their journey started with a news story about what was going on at the border, when her kids were right in her hometown.
“I can’t say no to these kids. It doesn’t matter what the story is. They just need somebody,” she said.