A plan is underway to provide another option than the hospital for someone suffering from a mental health crisis.
The Wood County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, Mental Health Board discussed at its March 29 meeting developing a crisis stabilization unit in the county.
A CSU is needed, Executive Director Deanna Chase told the board at the meeting, which was held remotely.
“We lack a continuum of care for crisis,” Chase said. “We either take you to the hospital or you go back into the community. There’s nothing in between.”
Laura Fullenkamp, criminal justice and special projects manager, recapped for the board what has been happening with the crisis stabilization unit.
She said she is in the process of scheduling meetings with local agencies either working in the direction of establishing a crisis stabilization unit or on capital projects, who are willing to share the process.
Fullenkamp also is planning some tours to figure out the design and implementation as well as monitoring funding opportunities including federal stimulus package dollars.
“We certainly recognize this is a really big project,” she said, “as so we would like to know your desired approach.”
“This crisis stabilization unit is really something our county needs,” said board member Leslie Miller.
For those members interested in being involved, she suggested forming an hoc committee to explore the idea. The committee also could include providers and members of the community.
“There is a consensus of need,” said board member Stan Korducki. “I think what’s really important is that we are fact-based and objective in defining the project and defining what CSU is so we have a common understanding.”
He said his major concern is that the right criteria for who it will serve is defined and what it will take to keep it operating.
“We don’t want to just build it and then we’re struggling to keep it open and operating the way we should,” Korducki, who serves as treasurer for the board and is president of the hospital, said.
He wants to see a business plan accompany the concept.
The idea is in its infancy, Chase said after the meeting.
There are a lot of different kinds of CSUs and a lot of research is needed before deciding which is the best for Wood County, she said.
Chase used to be in charge of the emergency services program at Behavioral Connections, specifically for psychiatric emergencies.
She would evaluate someone and determine whether they should go to the hospital, voluntarily or involuntarily. She said she would pre-screen 60-70 people a month and hospitalize 20-25.
“I struggled a lot with that because I’m sending very, very sad people to a hospital that is 40 minutes away and knowing they needed to go there to be safe but wishing we had something closer to home.”
She said she felt like she was helping the person as well as hurting them and would have preferred another option.
Now with the ADAMHS Board, she is trying to find something that would support people and make them feel safe instead of going to the emergency room or ending up in front of the police.
The unit could provide support for someone who has depression, anxiety, bi-polar or schizophrenia.
“What I see as a CSU is more of a place for people to go when they know things are starting to go bad, not when they’ve gone full psychotic break,” Chase said.
The decisions of whether to make the unit long-term or short-term has not been decided, she said.
The nearest CSU is in Lucas County and there are others across the state, Fullenkamp said, and she is doing her research to decide which ones to tour.
Chase said she is hoping the CSU will meet some regional needs as well.
Fullenkamp said she expects the planning process to take a year and then the board will apply for state capital improvement funds in fiscal year 2023-24.
Chase said the idea for a CSU was brought up when she interviewed for her job in October 2019.
“I was probably the only applicant that got really excited about it because it kind of fulfilled something I really wanted.”