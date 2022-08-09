Downtown Perrysburg

File. Downtown Perrysburg.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

PERRYSBURG — Showing the largest municipal compliance plans in the region for the Americans with Disabilities Act, the city administration held a meeting last week with local downtown business owners asking for feedback.

It included downtown business and building owners, the Ability Center, Perrysburg administration and a consulting firm.

