There are 31 total active coronavirus cases in Wood County, an increase of 21 over last week’s number The active cases number is updated on Wednesdays.
Bowling Green has 16-20 active cases.
The Perrysburg zip code has six-10 active cases. Zip codes with one-five active cases include Bloomdale, Millbury, North Baltimore, Pemberville and Walbridge.
Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 207 long-term care cases in Wood County, up from 202 last week. This number is also updated on Wednesdays.
New to the list this week is Briar Hill Health Campus with one resident and four staff.
They are broken down by facility:
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 18 residents, six staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 44 residents, 17 staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 49 residents, seven staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, four residents, 14 staff
• Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, 11 residents, 25 staff
• Heritage Corner Health Care, one resident, four staff
• St. Clare Commons, one resident, zero staff
• Otterbein Pemberville, zero residents, one staff
• Grand Rapids Care Center, one resident, zero staff
There have been 383 coronavirus cases, which include confirmed and probable, in Wood County, according to a Wednesday health department update. This is up from 379 on Tuesday.
There are 70 hospitalizations, an increase of one since Friday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 53. There are 155 males and 228 females.
There have been 51 deaths, which is unchanged from June 16.
Wood County has documented 202 long-term care coronavirus cases, which include residents, 129, and staff, 73. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 49,263 confirmed cases and 2,626 confirmed deaths. The median age is 46.
Risingsun holds OVI checkpoint
RISINGSUN — The village police department will conduct its annual OVI check point on Saturday from 10 p.m.-2 p.m.
The location is Us. 23 at the intersection of Main Street.
Sheriff increases patrol this weekend
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting increased patrol today through Sunday, due to grant funding from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office.
Deputies will pay particular attention for violation, such as driving under the influence, failure to yield and speeding, all of which are leading factors in fatal crashes.
There will be zero tolerance for driving under the influence and seat belt violations, according to Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn.
For more information visit woodcountysheriff.com or ohiohighwaysafetyoffice.ohio.gov.