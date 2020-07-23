Wood County has had 669 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Thursday health department update. There were 652 on Wednesday.
There are 106 active cases, which is up from 102 on Tuesday.
Wood County was put in the “public emergency” category earlier this month by the state due to high-rising coronavirus cases. The level 3 alert means everyone must wear a mask in public, indoors and outside when 6-feet social distancing is not available.
There have been 54 deaths since March.
There have been 84 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 45. There are 299 males and 370 females.
There are active cases in nine Wood County zip codes.
There are 41-45 active coronavirus cases in Perrysburg, according to a Wednesday update. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
The Bowling Green zip code has 26-30 cases. Zip codes with one-five active cases include Bradner, Fostoria, North Baltimore, Rudolph and Walbridge. Northwood has 6-10 active cases and Rossford has 11-15.
Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 228 long-term care cases in Wood County. This number is also updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 75,819 confirmed cases and 2,997 confirmed deaths.