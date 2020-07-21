Wood County has had 634 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Tuesday health department update. There were 621 on Monday.
There are 99 active cases, which is up from 96 on Monday.
Wood County was put in the “public emergency” category earlier this month by the state due to high-rising coronavirus cases. The level 3 alert means everyone must wear a mask in public, indoors and outside when 6-feet social distancing is not available.
There have been 54 deaths since March.
There have been 82 hospitalizations since March; this number is up from 80 on Monday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 45. There are 278 males and 356 females.
There are 21-25 active coronavirus cases in Perrysburg, according to a Wednesday update. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
The Bowling Green zip code has 16-20 cases. Zip codes with one-five active cases include Jerry City, Luckey, Millbury, Northwood, Rossford, Rudolph and Walbridge.
Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 218 long-term care cases in Wood County. This number is also updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 72,963 confirmed cases and 2,959 confirmed deaths. The median age is 43.