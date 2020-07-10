Wood County has had 467 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Friday health department update. There were 459 on Thursday.
There are 54 active cases, which is the same as Thursday.
There are 36-40 active coronavirus cases in Bowling Green, according to a Wednesday update. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
The Perrysburg zip code has 11-15 cases. Zip codes with one-five active cases include Bloomdale, Deshler, Grand Rapids, North Baltimore, Pemberville Tontogany, Walbridge and Weston.
Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There are 73 hospitalizations, up two from Thursday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 50. There are 191 males and 268 females.
There have been 51 deaths, which is unchanged from June 16.
There have been 211 long-term care cases in Wood County. This number is also updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 59,000 confirmed cases and 2,776 confirmed deaths. The median age is 44.