There are 36-40 active coronavirus cases in Bowling Green, according to a Wednesday Wood County Health Department update.
This is up from 10-20 cases last week.
There are 63 total active coronavirus cases in Wood County, a decrease of two from Tuesday’s report.
The Perrysburg zip code has 11-15 cases, which is up from six-10 active cases last week. Zip codes with one-five active cases include Bloomdale, Deshler, Grand Rapids, North Baltimore, Pemberville Tontogany, Walbridge. and Weston.
Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 451 coronavirus cases, which include confirmed and probable. This is up from 441 on Tuesday.
There are 71 hospitalizations, up one from late June. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 50. There are 185 males and 265 females.
There have been 51 deaths, which is unchanged from June 16.
There have been 211 long-term care cases in Wood County. This number is also updated on Wednesdays.
They are broken down by facility:
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 18 residents, six staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 44 residents, 17 staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 49 residents, seven staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, four residents, 15 staff
• Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, 11 residents, 25 staff
• Heritage Corner Health Care, one resident, three staff
• St. Clare Commons, one resident, zero staff
Briar Hill Health Campus, one resident, six staff
• Otterbein Pemberville, three residents, three staff
• Grand Rapids Care Center, one resident, zero staff
Statewide, there are 56,384 confirmed cases and 2,737 confirmed deaths. The median age is 45.