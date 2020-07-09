Wood County has had 459 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Thursday health department update. There were 451 on Wednesday.
There are 54 active cases, down from 63 on Wednesday.
There are 36-40 active coronavirus cases in Bowling Green, according to a Wednesday update. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
The Perrysburg zip code has 11-15 cases. Zip codes with one-five active cases include Bloomdale, Deshler, Grand Rapids, North Baltimore, Pemberville Tontogany, Walbridge and Weston.
Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There are 71 hospitalizations, up one from late June. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 50. There are 191 males and 268 females.
There have been 51 deaths, which is unchanged from June 16.
There have been 211 long-term care cases in Wood County. This number is also updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 57,506 confirmed cases and 2,749 confirmed deaths. The median age is 44.