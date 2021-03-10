With the prospect of emergence from the coronavirus pandemic on the horizon, Bowling Green Mayor Mike Aspacher presented an infrastructure-heavy 2021 State of the City Address on Wednesday morning.
Aspacher began with acknowledgement of the way COVID-19 has affected all aspects of life, recognizing that it is not over, but with an emphasis on a positive future.
He reminded listeners that this should be his second State of the City Address, but his first one was canceled due to the pandemic. The pre-recorded address was made to an empty room and he urged continued safety.
“Our vigilance to accept its protocols must continue. I felt it important, though, as we look forward to better days ahead, that we resume that tradition of sharing an updated view of the state of the city, even if the means of delivery is not traditional,” Aspacher said. “As a generally optimistic person, I tend to reflect on the bright spots that tend to emerge in dark times.”
From a city management perspective, he pointed out that during the last year the city was able to maintain staffing, keep fees at current levels and maintain services.
Looking toward the future, Aspacher stressed land use and infrastructure.
“Orange barrels are a sign of progress,” he said. “Continued evaluation of our infrastructure is a high priority for me and we have several projects already identified for 2021 and beyond.”
He listed off a number of road projects:
• East Wooster Street, from Campbell Hill Road to the railroad tracks
• South Church Street from Pearl Street to Sand Ridge Road
• Residential streets in the Coventry subdivision
• West Wooster Street from Church Street to Haskins Road
• Haskins Road to the corporation limits
There will also be utility projects that include electrical work, replacing the sewer on Kenwood Avenue and improving the underground utilities on West Wooster in preparation for paving next year.
Aspacher spoke about research and changes to the zoning code that has already taken place and will continue.
“The current zoning code has become disconnected. It became increasingly clear that our zoning code needs to be refreshed to reflect a modern community,” Aspacher said. “The goal is to present a revised code that is written cohesively, in a form that is easily understood, while providing illustrations and examples for additional clarity.”
The city administration building will be moved to the former post office and current location of the Wood County Committee on Aging, at 305 N. Main St. He also indicated that the current facade will be preserved, but the new structure will be built on behind.
In the Bowling Green Police Division, officers will begin wearing body cameras and there will be changes in the hiring process.
As part of the effort to diversify the police force, the division has joined the National Testing Network, to widen the pool of applicants.
Aspacher said that economic development is a priority.
“We have an active agenda planned for the community and it is my hope that we emerge from this difficult pandemic energized to embrace the numerous opportunities that lie ahead for us,” Aspacher said.