A man accused of participating in a riot downtown last summer has rejected a plea deal, while another has been sentenced to jail.
Isiah Harrison, 22, Bowling Green, and Diego R. Shumate, 20, Sandusky, both appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn said if Harrison pleaded guilty to aggravated riot and the amended charges of aggravated assault, the state would recommend community service.
“At this point, my client has rejected the offer,” said defense attorney Esteban Callejas.
Harrison was indicted in August for two counts felonious assault and aggravated riot.
The felonious assault charges are second-degree felonies while the aggravated riot charge is a fourth-degree felony.
The plea offer was to reduce the assault charges to aggravated assault, which is a fourth-degree felony. A trial date has been set for March 16.
Mack said if Harrison is found guilty of the felonious assault charges, she could sentence him to prison for eight to 12 years on each charge.
As amended, the sentence is up to 18 months, she said.
“There is a presumption in the law for prison on counts two and three,” Mack said. “The state is willing to recommend community control if you take the offer that is made today.”
Harrison said he understood.
Callejas asked for an amendment to his client’s bond that will allow him to travel out of state as well as out of the country for his job.
Blackburn had no objection as long as he notifies adult probation as to his itinerary.
Mack allowed the change.
Harrison was one of six men indicted for assaulting to others downtown in July. Three have accepted plea deals, one has been sentenced and a warrant has been issued for the sixth.
Shumate was sentenced Monday to 45 days in jail and two years of community control.
He had pleaded guilty to aggravated riot and the amended charge of aggravated assault.
“My client wasn’t involved at first. Ultimately, he was defending himself to a certain extent … until he was among the whole group of people that were fighting,” said defense attorney Steve Spitler.
“My client was not the main aggressor, he did not initiate it but he’s taking responsibility,” he said.
Shumate was with his friends when racial slurs were made against him, Spitler said. He said his client is in anger counseling at Bayshore Counseling Services in Sandusky.
“There is a presumption of community control but that could be overcome because you did cause physical harm to the victims,” Mack said.
Blackburn had recommended a sentence of community control.
Mack said the defendant had shown no remorse.
She said she has reviewed the video of the assault taken with downtown surveillance cameras and saw no sign of self defense of the part of the defendant.
“You were an instigator and ran out into the middle of the street and proceeded to pummel someone that was on the ground,” Mack said.
She said Shumate had been charged for inciting violence in Erie County juvenile court and a charge of riot in Huron has been dismissed.
“There is a pattern here,” the judge said.
Mack said Shumate caused serious physical harm for a perceived injustice and at the age of 20, he was at a crossroads.
“You’re going to beat up the wrong person and you’re going to be in a morgue or in prison,” Mack said.
Shumate also must complete 100 hours of community service, pay a $1,000 fine and have no contact with the victim or his co-defendants.
Quentin Banks Jr., BG, 19, has pleaded guilty to the aggravated riot charge and two amended charges of aggravated assault. Sentencing is set for April 4.
Dominic Haslinger, 19, Toledo, has pleaded guilty to the charge of aggravated riot and the amended charge of aggravated assault. He will be sentenced March 7.
Paul Somerville, 20, Bowling Green, has pleaded guilty to the riot charge and two amended charges of aggravated assault. He will be sentenced Feb. 28.
A nationwide warrant for Joshua D. Miller, 21, Bowling Green, the sixth co-defendant, has been issued. He was indicted for felonious assault and aggravated riot.
The six are accused of assaulting an unidentified male on the sidewalk in the 100 block of North Main Street at around 1:20 a.m. on July 11. According to court documents, they punched him and knocked him to the ground. Once on the ground, they continued to punch, kick and stomp the man to the point of unconsciousness. The man laid helpless on the ground while the group continued to punch and kick him, according to court documents.
A group of four good Samaritans rushed to attempt to get the group of assailants off the man and they were then assaulted, according to the indictment. As a result, a man sustained serious injuries after being slammed on his head on the sidewalk before being punched and kicked multiple times. This man was taken to Wood County Hospital with cracked and broken teeth, a jaw injury, bruised ribs and several gashes to his face and body, according to court documents.