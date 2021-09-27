A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family of an Otsego High School student who was killed in a Saturday crash after homecoming.
Ashton Copeland, 15, was described as a “bright light that lit up the room.” He was killed in the 11 p.m. crash on King Road. Copeland was a passenger in the car; two other students were seriously injured.
“Tragedy struck the Veller and Copeland family after a great day for all the events of homecoming,” the post stated.
“This has been devastating to all of the family, all of the friends and all of the community, so any kind of love and support that you could show would be deeply appreciated during their difficult times. We are deeply going to miss Ashton Copeland; he was a bright light that lit up the room with his sense of humor and kind loving heart.”
As of Monday night, the account had raised more than $21,000.
For more information, visit https://gf.me/v/c/gzyc/ashton-funeral-and-memorial