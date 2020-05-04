As area businesses adapt to coronavirus and reopen, many are not mandating masks — but are asking for customer cooperation.
Christine Best, marketing director at Levis Commons in Perrysburg, said that the shopping center will provide masks, if requested, to customers and employees. Levis Commons is preparing to open May 12, which is the retail restart date in Ohio.
“Employees at Levis are required to wear protective face masks. Customers are not required, but strongly encouraged. We are following the requirements of Responsible Restart Ohio,” Best said.
“You won’t be required to have them at Levis Commons,” she said, either outside or in stores.
However, each store is a little different. Levis Commons has more than 50 retailers, 14 eating establishments, a cinema, office spaces and medical practices. Not all of the stores will be reopening and some may have more restrictive protocols for their own staff and made more restrictive facility modifications than are required in Ohio.
With businesses that operate in more than one state, Best said, the facility changes and protocols for employees seem to be following the rules of the more restrictive one, for standardization.
She knows that at least one chain of stores does not currently have plans of opening in Ohio, or other states in their regional group, because they haven’t figured out how to adapt to more restrictive policies in Michigan.
“But that may change too,” Best said.
Some of the social distancing protocols Levis has instituted include the removal of some benches on the sidewalks.
“We’re pensively optimistic. We’re going to do it right, but it’s an issue of getting used to it,” Best said.
Kroger associates are required to wear masks, said Amy McCormick, corporate affairs manager with the Kroger Co.
Customers are not being turned away if they do not have a facial covering, but are asked to wear one.
“As of right now, no, because it has not been mandated. That could change, but it’s where we are right now,” McCormick said on Thursday.
“Additionally, we also encourage all our customers to wear a mask when they visit our stores, or alternatively, consider one of our ecommerce options available at kroger.com.”
Meijer, which is based in Michigan, is asking customers to wear masks, said Joseph Hirschmugl, external communications manater. Michigan has been one of the states hardest hit by COVID-19 cases and deaths.
“Our teams are using masks. Meijer has provided masks to all team members and are requiring they wear them for the safety of themselves and our customers,” he said. “While the state of Michigan is currently requiring everyone to wear a face covering when visiting retail stores, we have been asking all customers throughout the Midwest to please wear some type of face covering while visiting their local Meijer. We are also posting signs near entrances of all our stores.”
Owner Floyd Craft opened Ben’s in downtown Bowling Green on Friday.
“We are asking our customers to wear masks, we have masks available if someone does not have one,” he said.
Erin Rupert, a cashier at Ben’s, is adjusting to wearing a mask at the counter. She said she made her own mask and it fits her well.
It’s good to get back to work, Rupert said on Friday.
“It’s been pretty busy this morning and the phone has been ringing off the hook, it’s kind of nice to be busy and see everybody,” she said.
Craft is making other changes, for social distancing. His store adjacent to Ben’s, the Busy Thimble, will only allow three customers inside.
Ben’s will allow up to 15 people inside the store at any given time. Employees’ temperatures are checked before they come to work.
Craft’s other business, Ace Hardware, has been open during the pandemic, as it is an essential business.
He said that the stores have plenty of elastic for mask making.
“It’s kind of nice to try to get back to normal, whatever normal is now a days,” he said.
Craft has been in the retail business for 44 years.
“Never seen anything like this in my life, never dreamed of anything like this would happen,” he said.
Amy Craft Ahrens, who is Craft’s daughter, still has the doors closed to her downtown Bowling Green store, For Keeps.
For Keeps offers shopping through the annual catalog, which she sends out through the mail.
Ahrens wants to make sure she has a week’s worth of masks for staff and hand sanitizer for customers.
She’s not sure when For Keeps will open, or if she’ll require masks.
“It’s a tough thing we are talking about right now, I’m really torn about it because I know it (masks) is really going to keep everyone safe. I don’t know how I can enforce it,” Ahrens said. “I would request everyone that came in wear a mask.”
She added that “we want to be open.”
(Sentinel-Tribune multi-media journalist J.D. Pooley and staff writer Roger LaPointe worked on this story.)