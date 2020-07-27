The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death from an apparent accidental discharge of a firearm.
John D. Thomson, 72, was found deceased in the 17000 block of Wapakoneta Road in Grand Rapids Township.
The sheriff’s department received a 911 call from Thomson at 7 p.m. Sunday.
Sheriff’s deputies, Northwest 190 EMS and Grand Rapids Fire attempted life-saving efforts upon their arrival. Northwest 190 later pronounced Thomson deceased.
An autopsy will be performed later this week by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.
The Ohio Bureau of Identification and Investigation is assisting with the investigation as is the Wood County Coroner’s Office.
The incident remains under investigation.