Telling a story? Tell it from the heart.
That’s the advice for storytellers of all sorts from Oscar-winning screenplay writer Dustin Lance Black. He presented his keynote “The Power of Story” at Bowling Green State University on Thursday, as part of the 2022 Edwin H. Simmons Creative Minds Series.
“Slow down and get detailed,” Black said of his storytelling style.
“Personal story goes straight to the heart. … If you go for the mind, all you do is make the opposition dig a deeper trench,“ he said. “Being right is one of the most overrated things there is in humanity. I think it’s better to tell the story that changes the heart, that changes the mind.”
Black is an LGBTQ+ social activist, filmmaker and writer. He won an Academy Award for his screenplay “Milk,” the story of Harvey Milk, the first openly gay manto be elected to public office in San Francisco.
Black’s autobiographical performance told the story of his coming out as a gay man to his Southern, conservative and religious mother, who was in the U.S. military during the time of the “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy.
“Next to the sin of murder was the sin of homosexuality,” Black said. “Family was all I had.”
Today, he and his husband have their own child.
In addition to film work, Black’s activist communication has also taken the form of television and stage presentations. He also has four books, has been a guest lecturer and taught screenwriting as part of the UCLA Master of Fine Arts program.
As a founding board member of the American Foundation of Equal Rights, Black helped lead the fights in California and Virginia for marriage equality. He has also served on the board of the Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization focused on suicide prevention efforts.
In telling a granular level of detail, Black said he has found the commonality between all people, that he tries to use with his work in film, making universal messages that avoid kitschy overused tropes.
He used that method in his civil rights political activism, all the way to the Supreme Court.
After those success on the national political field, he tried to use his storytelling on a personal level, with members of his family.
“I went back to see if I could build a connection, and it’s really hard,” Black said.
Still, he made connections with family members he never thought would accept him.
Thursday’s audience nearly half filled the main floor of Kobacker Hall. Black’s very personal message of transformation had some audience members in tears.
“Every single one of you in this room right now has your own, a very unique and specific story. There is no way you can be the same as the person sitting next to you right now,” Black said.”You are incredibly unique and that can be powerful.”
One budding film writer asked how Black’s storytelling concept can work with so much current emphasis on superheros and action movies.
“Personal story, put into genre can be fabulous,” Black said.
Along with the presentation, which was limited to 400, Black met with BGSU students for several workshops.