Japan Abe Suspect

Tetsuya Yamagami, the alleged assassin of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, gets out of a police station in Nara, western Japan, on July 10, 2022, on his way to local prosecutors' office. A glimpse of Yamagami's painful childhood has led to a surprising amount of sympathy in Japan, where three decades of economic malaise and social disparity have left many feeling isolated and unease. (Nobuki Ito/Kyodo News via AP, File)

 Nobuki Ito

TOKYO (AP) — The brazen assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with a handmade gun shocked a nation unused to high-profile political violence.

But there has been another surprise in the weeks since the murder as details have emerged about an alleged assassin who was well-off until his mother's huge donations to the controversial Unification Church left him poor, neglected and filled with rage.

