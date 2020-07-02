Another bike switch has been reported in the city.
On Wednesday around 4:30 p.m., Bowling Green police responded to the 1000 block of North Main Street for a theft complaint.
The caller said between noon and 4 p.m., someone stole her son’s bike, a blue Mongoose BMX with silver pegs and a broken brake handle. She estimated the value at $150.
In its place was a purple Roadmaster MT Sport SX.
This is the third switch reported this week.
On Sunday in the 800 block of Eighth Street, a woman reported a BMX bike, valued at $100, had been stolen from the side of her apartment building. In its place was a green Murry USA bike.
On Monday, a man in the 600 block of Fifth Street reported his red Mongoose bike had been taken and in its place was a black woman’s Kent 18-speed bike.