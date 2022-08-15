I affectionately call a chiropractor the “bone crusher.” I have been utilizing chiropractic service since I was 16 years old. I was playing baseball for the Pemberville Legion team. I was up to bat and the pitcher threw me a curve ball. I did not recognize curve until I started my swing way too early. I stopped my swing, hitched and then hit a double to left field. Unfortunately, when I got to second for the double I could not stand up.

I probably remember this event for two reasons: 1. I could not stand. 2. I rarely hit a double.

