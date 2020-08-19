PEMBERVILLE — Join Beeker’s Old-Fashioned Ice Cream on Saturday for the Pemberville Free Fair that wasn’t.
From 4-9:30 p.m., Beeker’s will help visitors enjoy a taste of the Pemberville Free Fair. With music throughout the day, french fries, corn dogs, Toft’s Hand-Dipped Ice Cream, milkshakes, root beer floats, fresh kettlecorn and candy bags for kids, the store will revisit the fair.
Approximately 60 members of the Eastwood High School Marching Band will march in providing festive tunes. Dan Cadaret will follow with live, electric music.
Everyone should wear masks and practice social distancing.