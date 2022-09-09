Australia Britain Queen

The Sydney Opera House is illuminated with a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II in Sydney, Australia, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability in a turbulent era for her country and the world, died Thursday, Sept. 8 after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. 

 AP Photo/Mark Baker

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Across the globe, the death of Queen Elizabeth II has prompted reflections on the historic sweep of her reign and how she succeeded in presiding over the end of Britain's colonial empire and embracing the independence of her former dominions.

Tributes to the queen's life have poured in, from world leaders to rock stars to ordinary people — along with some criticism of the monarchy.

