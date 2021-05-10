In 2016, when Amber Robinson-Asmus got a call from a friend about a lost dog sighting in Pemberville, she got in her car and drove to the location, only to find the dog injured in the middle of a road.
She ran to the bull mastiff, but it was too late.
“I sat there with the dog to comfort it, and it actually passed away in my arms,” Robinson-Asmus said.
This was her call to action. She knew then and there that she had to create some space to reunite owners to their lost pets, and Facebook was the best and easiest format to do so.
The group Wood County Ohio & Surrounding Area Pets Lost & Found was her solution, and since its conception in 2016, it has grown to have over 3,900 members (up from 1,600 members less than two years ago) and averages 30 posts a day.
“After beating our original goal of 3,000 members, I now hope to get 6,000 to 7,000 members” Robinson-Asmus said.
As the group’s following has grown, so has its circle of help.
“I know there are other groups like ours that followed in our footsteps, but we try to just rely on our own members, along with the Wood County Humane Society, the county dog warden and local dog shelters to help us do our best work and reach the most amount of people.”
Robinson-Asmus said that the coronavirus pandemic has affected the group’s operations. There has been a noticeable decline in lost pet cases.
“I feel like the group that I go out with to help find pets used to be out every day, but since COVID-19 hit and made everyone stay home with their pets, it seems like we go out a lot less now.”
Even though there have been fewer calls lately, the need is still there, Robinson-Asmus said.
“I deal mostly with lost dogs, but stray cats have become very popular – once a picture of them is posted, they immediately find a home. However, dogs and cats aren’t the only pets that get lost. We’ve had posts and calls about ferrets, birds, rabbits, and everything else, so it’s always interesting.”
Finding all these animals and reuniting them with their owners is no small job, and certainly too much for a small group of a few friends to do by themselves.
Robinson-Asmus describes Bowling Green as a “tight-knit community willing to help.”
She said that the Wood County Ohio & Surrounding Area Pets Lost & Found Facebook group is a “no drama, no spam account that I hope continues to grow and continues to help lost pets get reconnect with their families.”