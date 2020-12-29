Wood County Safe Communities will not be providing New Year’s Eve rides this year because of coronavirus-related safety issues for volunteers.
“It was tough. It was really tough. You want to provide a service to make sure people get home safe and it’s not safe for you to do it. That decision, it was really, really hard,” Sandy Wiechman, coordinator, said. “It’s hard to crystal ball with everything and the bars being closed. House parties? Are people going to stay? Hopefully they stay home. If they’ve been drinking, hopefully they are going to stay at their friend’s house, or find an alternative way home. That is what we hope for.”
The service provided 134 rides for more than 200 New Year’s Eve revelers last year. This would have been the seventh year for the service in Bowling Green.
Safe Communities provided the Swallow Your Pride, Call For a Ride service only from bars to residences.
The decision to eliminate the service for this holiday was based on social distancing needs for inside the vehicles, Wiechman said. It would be impossible for drivers to keep 6 feet from riders, as well as sanitize vehicles between trips, she said.
Two years ago the flu was an issue, and Wiechman said they only had two vans in operation. That meant only 85 rides were given, but that was because volunteers were sick. This year it is a preventive decision, she said.
Justin Marx, the owner of Bowling Green Beer Works doesn’t have anything special planned for the holiday, “because last call is at 9:30.”
Restrictions placed on bars this year have their doors closed at 11 p.m. and sales of all alcohol have to be done by 10 p.m.
“Business has been brisk,” Marx added.
Social distancing has reduced Marx’s maximum number of patrons.
He found that Festivus, the informal Dec. 23 holiday inspired by the Seinfeld television show, is typically a big big day at his bar, but he said that every Wednesday is already maxed out and that was true for last Wednesday. He expects that will be the case on New Year’s Eve as well.
Wiechman has spoken with law enforcement and they expect the total volume to be down, but the number of private parties will likely be up.
“We’re hoping that people are smart and using a designated driver, just plan on staying at the host’s house. The host has options available if somebody has to go home,” she said. “We’re all tired of being home. We all want to celebrate. We all want to get back to normal and we all want to do something, but is it in our best interest to get together with friends and have a large party? No.”
Wiechman recommended revelers plan ahead.
“We have to hope that people have a safe ride home and that they make those plans ahead of time,” Wiechman said.