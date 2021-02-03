As the Wood County Health Department prepares to vaccinate 2,900 school personnel later this month, another small supply will be available for the general public next week.
The department will receive 1,000 doses next week, compared to 800 this week and 1,800 the week before, said Wood County Health Commissioner Ben Robison in a Wednesday interview.
“There’s a lot of demand for vaccine and I think that there is frustration as people are trying to find doses,” he said.
Those who have a computer or smart phone are not getting preferential treatment, Robison said.
“We’re asking our providers, at least those that have a local footprint, to set aside some percentage of their appointments so that they’re able to be scheduled by phone only. That way people who are only able to access by phone are not being edged out by people who can type faster.”
Also, Walgreens has a federal allocation of vaccine and appointments that are separate from the health department and its providers.
Appointments for people 65 and older open on Friday at noon.
They are in the 1B category, which has been eligible for vaccinations for two weeks. There have been 3,400 doses given to that group so far, Robison said.
“Within Wood County, there’s 20,500 people over the age of 65. We think there are about 3,000 people that are school related who want to get vaccinated right now,” he said. “There are additional people who may have medical conditions that qualify them.
“We’re talking about a number that could approach 30,000 people … so 3,400 doses is great, but it’s about 10% of our 1B population.”
It will be weeks before “1C” or the next group is announced, Robison said.
“It’s going to be some time and as of right now we don’t have any clear direction on what the next prioritization group will include,” he said. “Everybody wants to know, but to be honest, we’ve got some time.”
The health department has had 153 people sign up to volunteer with the school vaccinations. Of those, 95 are licensed to administer vaccines and of those 95, all but 11 are available to support school administrations.
“We’ve got a really good range of availability,” Robison said. “We’ll come into that day with a lot of support.”
Vaccines will be distributed to school personnel at three sites in the county on Feb. 19, which will be a virtual learning day for Wood County public schools.
Penta Career Center will serve school employees in Eastwood, Northwood, Lake and Rossford as well as its own staff.
Bowling Green will serve Elmwood, North Baltimore, Otsego and its own staff.
Perrysburg will serve its own employees plus Wood Lane School, Bowling Green Christian Academy, Montessori School of Bowling Green, and All Saints, St. Aloysius, St. Louis and St. Rose Catholic schools.
The school rollout is preparation for what’s to come, Robison said.
“This is a great opportunity for us to work through capacity and to really practice some of the things we’ve been preparing for,” he said. “When vaccine increases, we will be ready to meet the challenge.”
On Wednesday, he said it was announced at the federal level that Pfizer had committed 120 million doses of vaccine by the end of March. To date, the company has provided 30 million.
“We’re anticipating we could see another 90 million doses of Pfizer between now and the end of March,” Robison said. “That’s encouraging news at the national level.”
In anticipation of more vaccine arriving, the department wants to recruit more volunteers.
For more information on volunteering, visit the Wood County Medical Reserve Corps page at https://www.woodcountyhealth.org/ep/mrc.html.
“We’ve had a good interest from volunteers, but we definitely don’t think we’re done,” he said. “I just don’t want anyone to ever think that we have met our goal.
“The problem that we want to have is we have lots and lots of vaccine.”
Wood County coronavirus cases continue to decline. They are about half of what they were a month ago.
“The trends are going in the right direction,” Robison said.
As numbers decrease, the department is reducing independent contact tracers, he said.
Robison also said that every dose that the health department received has been administered. He added that there is little chance of what happened with northeastern Ohio nursing homes occurring in Wood County.
Some doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered by Walgreens at five nursing homes were not kept properly in cold storage and will have to be given a second time, Gov. Mike DeWine said in his Tuesday news conference.
The health department has an alarm system, if temperatures drop or the power fails, Robison said.
“We have that, our hospitals have that and our pharmacy chains,” he said. “If power went out, we’d be able to get here quickly enough where we can move that vaccine into alternate storage.”
Ways to sign up for a vaccine:
Vaccine.WoodCountyHealth.org can be accessed by going to www.WoodCountyHealth.org and clicking on COVID-19 Vaccines.
For vaccines administered by the health department, a mobile application and website called ArmorVax will be used for registration. Details about this can be found at Vaccine.WoodCountyHealth.org.
To speak to someone to schedule an appointment, call 419-352-8402 and choose option 1. The health department is partnering with the Wood County Committee on Aging and 211, which will provide support for vaccination scheduling.