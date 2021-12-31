2021 was the year we learned to live with coronavirus.
As of Thursday, 300 Wood County residents have lost their lives to COVID-19 and 22,570 cases have been recorded by the Wood County Health Department.
As the vaccines rolled out in January, there were not enough to meet demand. They were given first to the elderly and teachers, so schools could fully reopen.
Vaccines were widely available starting in the spring and cases plummeted. Coronavirus resurfaced with the Delta variant in early summer.
By April, demand dropped off for vaccines. Booster shots were introduced in the fall.
As the fall semester began, Bowling Green State University leaders announced a vaccination would be mandated to attend spring classes. Faculty and staff were also required to get vaccinated.
But while 2020 was the year of lockdowns and mandates, 2021 was one of reopenings and returns.
Schools — most notably Bowling Green, which was closed for most of the 2020-21 academic year — fully reopened. But masking issues and mandates from the state health department on quarantine guidelines surfaced. Several parents and citizens protested at the county health board and board of education meetings this fall.
The machines roared at the tractor pulls, full fairs opened in the county and Pemberville, and bands rocked out in front of full crowds at the Black Swamp Arts Festival.
Here’s a look back at some of the notable events locally over the last year.
A Bowling Green State University sophomore died in a March off-campus hazing incident that drew national attention. Partly in response to Stone Foltz’s death, Collin’s Law, which stiffens hazing penalties, was made official in Ohio in July. Nine men were indicted in the Foltz hazing incident.
The First Solar expansion is a $680 million project that will create an additional 500 jobs. The 1.8-million-square-foot expansion to the existing plant on Ohio 795 is expected to open in 2023. When the expansion is complete, First Solar will have 2,000 total employees working in Wood County.
The 1-million-square-foot Peloton facility will be constructed on 200 acres just north of the Home Depot Distribution Center on Pemberville Road. It is also expected to open in 2023, and will create 2,174 jobs and a $138 million payroll.
In November, Rossford officials announced that United Parcel Service will open a 225,000-square-foot distribution facility that could mean 500 new jobs.
Lake Local Schools voters narrowly approved in November a $36 million new elementary school.
The $3 million BGSU School of Nursing opened for the fall semester.
Bowling Green will use $3 million of $7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to repave 30 miles of roads.
The $400,000 Wood County Veterans Memorial refurbishment was unveiled in September.
The BGSU Administration Building was demolished to make way for a gateway entrance into campus.
In response to rising calls for EMS, Lake Township, Rossford and Northwood announced in December that they will be looking at combining the service.
The owners of SamB’s and Beckett’s Burger Bar switched locations in downtown Bowling Green.
Wood County’s first inclusive playground opened in Perrysburg, and another one is planned in Bowling Green.
An $18 million Wood County Jail renovation, which was approved before the pandemic, was reaffirmed in January by the commissioners.
The look of downtown Bowling Green continues to be reshaped. The Wood County District Public Library Board worked with the city to move its drive-thru book return to make way for the new city building that will go in the footprint of the former senior center.
The new senior center opened on South Grove Street earlier this year.
The library board also purchased property on North Church Street to expand green space around Carter House.
The former Days Inn on East Wooster Street, which had been deemed a hazard, sold for $1.1 million in July to Falcon Rentals LLC.
The BG board of education approved several changes to improve facilities, including new turf and air conditioning for the elementaries.
The Starship robots at BGSU expanded their presence at the start of fall semester, delivering to several parts of the city and for local restaurants. There are 100 robots in action.
A solar-powered electric generating facility in Weston was approved by the Ohio Power Siting Board in November.
The Roche de Boeuf bridge will be demolished after two potential bidders did not pan out.
Parklets debuted in downtown Bowling Green. One of the outdoor dining structures was pulverized in a hit-and-run, then rebuilt.
People
Last month, Ohio Sen. Theresa Gavarone announced she had moved from Bowling Green to Huron and was running for U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur’s seat.
Christopher Smalley was named the new Wood County Park District director in November after Neil Munger retired.
Bill and Carolyn Hayes of Perrysburg Township were given the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award, which is the most prestigious award the FAA issues to pilots certified under Title 14 of the Code of Federal Regulations, part 61.
Lake High School baseball coach Greg Wilker decided to retire after 40 years.
Denise Niese, Wood County Committee on Aging executive director, was selected as a National Council on Aging 2021 Trailblazers in Aging Award honoree. She received the National Institute of Senior Centers Delegate Council’s Founders Award.
The Eastwood Local Schools robotics team placed second in a regional competition.
In a four-person race for two Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education spots, Norm Geer and Ryan Myers retained their seats in November.
Eric Benington, Sue Larimer and Lori Reffert were elected to the Perrysburg Board of Education, in a five-person race.
Dione Dorsey Somerville was named the new president of Owens Community College in May.
Dan Black became principal of Bowling Green High School after Jeff Dever retired.
In Perrysburg, Michael Short retired as principal and Aaron Cookson took the reins.
Bowling Green State University professor Sheri Wells-Jensen, who is blind, was part of an inaugural zero-gravity flight of a group of disabled researchers in October.
The 2021 Wood County Junior Fair Queen was AnnMarie Nietz and the king was Hayden Belleville.
For the first time in 18 years Bowling Green curlers competed in the U.S. Junior Nationals. Black Swamp Curling Center member Natalie Hollands, 15, was the skip, and her sister, Jersey, 13, was the alternate.
Afer four years in the village, K-9 Echo left the police department, when his handler Ptl. Terry Glosser took another job.