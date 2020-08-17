Candidates listed below are those who won their party’s March 17 Primary Election and who will be on the Nov. 3 ballot.

The candidates list may change as federal and state candidates are certified by the Ohio Secretary of State.

Changes to this list may occur on or before the election date. This list is current as of Monday.

United States

President of the United States of America, one to be elected

Joseph R. Biden Jr. Democratic

Donald J. Trump Republican

5th United States Congressional District

United States Congress, one to be elected

Bob Latta Republican

Nick Rubando Democratic

State of Ohio

Justice of the Supreme Court (Term Commencing 01/01/2021), one to be elected

Sharon L. Kennedy Republican

John P. O’Donnell Democratic

• Justice of the Supreme Court (Term Commencing 01/02/2021), one to be elected

Jennifer Brunner Democratic

Judi French Republican

6th District Court of Appeals

• Judge of Court of Appeals (Term Commencing 02/09/2021), one to be elected

Thomas J. Osowik Democratic

• Judge of Court of Appeals (Term Commencing 02/10/2021), one to be elected

Myron C. Duhart Democratic

Charles Sulek Republican

2nd Ohio Senate District

• State Senate (2nd District) (Term Commencing 01/01/2021), one to be elected

Theresa Gavarone Republican, 1537 Cedar Lane, Bowling Green

Joel O’Dorisio Democratic 1001 Napoleon Road,, Bowling Green

3rd Ohio House District

• State Representative (3rd District) (Term Commencing 01/01/2021), one to be elected

Haraz N. Ghanbari Republican, 26811 Dogwood Lane, Perrysburg

Laurel Johnson Democratic, 13127 Weston Road, Weston

• Wood County Judge of Common Pleas (Term Commencing 01/01/2021), one to be elected

Joel M. Kuhlman Democratic, 23302 Pargillis Road, Perrysburg

Corey James Speweik Republican, 8138 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green

• Judge of Probate Court (Term Commencing 02/09/2021), one to be elected

David E. Woessner Republican, 1033 Gustin Ave., Bowling Green

• Clerk of Common Pleas Court (Term Commencing 01/04/2021), one to be elected

Douglas F. Cubberley Republican, 4 Parkwood Drive, Bowling Green

• Commissioner (Term Commencing 01/02/2021), one to be elected

Craig LaHote Republican 9742 Roachton Road, Perrysburg

• Commissioner (Term Commencing 01/03/2021), one to be elected

Ted Bowlus Republican, 14921 Silverwood Road, Pemberville

Bruce Jeffers Democratic, 150 Meeker St., Bowling Green

• Prosecuting Attorney (Term Commencing 01/04/2021), one to be elected

Paul A. Dobson Republican, 12018 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green

• Engineer (Term Commencing 01/04/2021), one to be elected

John M. Musteric Republican, 9541 Ford Road, Perrysburg

• Coroner (Term Commencing 01/04/2021), one to be elected

Douglas W. Hess Republican, 17322 Needles Road, North Baltimore

• Recorder (Term Commencing 01/04/2021), one to be elected

Julie Baumgardner Democratic, 22048 Portage Road, Weston

James P. Matuszak Republican, 26469 Laurel Lane, Perrysburg

• Sheriff (Term Commencing 01/04/2021), one to be elected

Ruth J. Babel-Smith Democratic, 628 S. Main St., Bowling Green

Mark Wasylyshyn Republican, 21630 Carter Road, Bowling Green

• Treasurer (Term Commencing 09/06/2021), one to be elected

Jane A. Spoerl Republican 17880 Sand Ridge Road, Weston

