Gary Dible got quite the anniversary gift when he won the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business of the Year Award.
The awards were presented as part of the chamber’s Mid-Year Meeting, which was held Wednesday via video.
Dible owns Biggby Coffee, which received the award. First presented in 2011, it goes to those businesses within the city limits that demonstrate achievements in management and workplace excellence, product innovation, and community and social responsibility.
Wednesday was his six-year anniversary for opening the business in Bowling Green.
“This is unbelievable. Never did I expect an award like this,” Dible said.
He thanked his wife for allowing him to follow his dream of owning his own business, a dream he has had since his teens.
“When I was 47, it seemed like if there was ever a right time, the time was now,” Dible said.
He also thanked the city and surrounding community.
“It’s great when I see regular customers come in,” Dible said.
With his third store planned in Perrysburg, “after almost eight years I will have my three stores and I will stop after that.”
This award says that we’re doing something right, Dible said.
His goal is for “every customer to leave the store in a better mood that when they arrived.”
Dible was nominated for exceptional vision and business plan success, excellence in customer experience and appreciation and community outreach.
He opened the business in 2014 with a plan to have three shops within 10 years. He has since opened a second Biggby’s in Maumee and just signed an agreement to open his third in Perrysburg at the site of the former French Quarter on Ohio 20.
Larry Weiss, who hosted the online event, said Dible works behind the counter every day, which has given him time to know his customers.
“This is the customer experience he teaches his baristas, too,” Weiss said.
He has supported Habitat for Humanity, Wood Lane Residential Services, the Children’s Resource Center, St. Thomas Moore Church, the Wood County Museum and Kenwood Elementary.
Biggby is a sponsor at Winterfest BG Chillabration, Giving Tuesday and the Kiwanis pancake breakfast.
For Keeps also was nominated for this award.
Best Western Falcon Plaza won the Outstanding Customer Service Award. The establishment has been family owned and operated for more than 40 years.
It was recognized for its excellent customer service, employees that are professional and eager to help, and a reinvestment in the property for the comfort of their guests.
In 2019, the plaza received six company awards for customer service, Weiss said, and is a two-time winner of the company’s prestigious M.K. Guertin Award. Nicole GreggDenning won the Front Desk Employee Award in 2019, the only recipient in North America.
“Community outreach is truly important because their people live in and love this community,” Weiss said.
Brandon Welsch accepted the award, and said he is grateful to be a part of a close-knit family
“We pride ourselves on treating every guest as if they are family.”
Also nominated were Elite Collegiate Apparel and Waddington Jewelers.
The I Love BG Award was first presented in 1988 and recognizes individuals or organizations for their efforts in increasing the visibility and promotion of the City and improving the quality of life for BG residents.
BG Independent News was named the winner.
Also nominated were Chris Burch and Phil Hollenbaugh.
The free online news service was started in 2016 by reporters Jan Larson McLaughlin and David Dupont, and web developer John Zibbel.
“This is really truly an honor,” Dupont said. “It is basically why we founded this back in January 2016, to continue serving the community in the roles we had for so many years.”
The Chamber Foundation also awarded two $2,000 scholarships.
Bowling Green High School graduate Johanna Slembarski was the high school scholarship winner. She plans to study nursing at Bowling Green State University.
The collegiate scholarship winner was Cole Sonner, who is majoring in finance.
Chamber Executive Director Mary Hinkelman and announced last week that the in-person awards banquet were canceled due to the county going to a level 3 on the state’s health alert system.
“You are all so deserving to be recognized,” Hinkelman said at the conclusion of the program.
Guest speaker Mike McCartney was not available. His presentation was going to be Lead by Fire.