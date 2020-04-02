Coffee and a cookie can do a lot for a person’s attitude and mood.
The Flatland Coffee experience is hitting the road in a creative response to the coronavirus crisis.
“We’re bringing the coffee shop experience to you,” said Ben Vollmar, owner of Flatlands Coffee in downtown Bowling Green.
A mobile mini coffee bar is set up outside a customer’s door — with the worker maintaining social distancing — and fresh brewed specialty coffee is served from there.
“We’re delivering moments of enjoyment,” Vollmar said. “We’re doing our best to bring the inside to the outside, at least for the home deliveries.”
Flatlands also debuted 5-inch sugar cookies with positive messages meant to bring a moment of relief, relaxation and enjoyment, he said. Phrases include, “We’re all in this together” and “Today is not forever.”
The business model evolution extends beyond their new Positive Pastries to include other new services. In addition to curbside carryout and delivery, Flatlands has text messaging ordering.
They are also making the most of social media with customers posting cookie and coffee experiences.
While carryout was previously available at Flatlands, it was not a big part of the business plan, Vollmar said.
The cafe could have just shut down, as restaurants became a coronavirus casualty.
“We’ve pivoted in response to everything that is going on,” Vollmar said.
The new programs haven’t completely filled the economic void left by the closure of the dining area, but Vollmar has seen such a rapid adoption by customers that it could. Regardless, when things begin to return to normal, he envisions the new programs continuing.
