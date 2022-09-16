Ivan “Doc” Lake is a fundamental reason why the Bowling Green State University is celebrating 100 years of Homecoming, which takes place this weekend on campus.

Lake, Class of 1923, was a member of the first football squad in 1919 and was also the first letterman in BGSU tennis history. He also came up with the name Falcons, as well as the name Bobcats for Bowling Green High School.

