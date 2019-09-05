A golden welcome home

Otsego High School junior Abby Gase looks on while her fellow students cheer for her during a homecoming ceremony at the high school Wednesday morning. Gase recently competed at the Para Pan-Am Games which ended this past weekend in Lima, Peru. Gase, who specifically broadened her pool of events for the games in hopes of impressing the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, competed in five events and earned medals in four of them including one gold. Principal Kevin O’Shea announced that on Friday, between the first and second quarter of the football game, Gase will be recognized and Sept. 6 will be designated as Abby Gase Day at Otsego schools.
Otsego held a welcome home ceremony for Abby Gase after she competed at the Para Pan-Am Games in Lima, Peru. She swam the 100 backstroke, 50 and 100 freestyles, 50 butterfly and the 200 individual medley. She 🏅 in four of the five events and taking home a gold medal. pic.twitter.com/YaltgwvxMX— JD Pooley (@pooleyjd) September 4, 2019