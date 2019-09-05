A golden welcome home - Sentinel-Tribune: News

A golden welcome home

Posted: Thursday, September 5, 2019 9:03 am

Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

Otsego High School junior Abby Gase looks on while her fellow students cheer for her during a homecoming ceremony at the high school Wednesday morning. Gase recently competed at the Para Pan-Am Games which ended this past weekend in Lima, Peru. Gase, who specifically broadened her pool of events for the games in hopes of impressing the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, competed in five events and earned medals in four of them including one gold. Principal Kevin O’Shea announced that on Friday, between the first and second quarter of the football game, Gase will be recognized and Sept. 6 will be designated as Abby Gase Day at Otsego schools.

