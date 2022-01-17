Hundreds of law enforcement officers and firefighters paid their final respects to a Wood County Sheriff’s Office sergeant who died of coronavirus complications.
The funeral for Jody Swoap, 42, was Friday. Swoap died Jan. 9.
A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family.
“Jody dedicated his life to helping others,” the post stated.”He served in the United States Marine Corp defending our country and serving people around the world. Jody then found his next calling as a Wood County Deputy Sheriff. This was an obvious choice given his desire to help others. He devoted his life to his country, career, and his family. Above all titles, ranks, and accomplishments, Jody’s life revolved around his family. His wife Suzanne, a police dispatcher, and her girls were his world.
“Jody’s and Suzanne’s marriage centered on their family, empathy for others, and giving back to the community in which they live. An example of how they care for others is the recent fostering of a child in an effort to provide a loving, supportive and happy home. In addition to all that they do for their children, family, friends, and the community they have also continued to foster stray animals until a good home can be found.”
His death is an enormous loss to his family, friends, and all those that he has helped over the years, according to the post.
“Please join us in helping provide Jody’s family with the support they need in this extremely difficult time. The entirety of this fund will solely be used to help with funeral costs, medical bills, mortgage payments, and for his family to adjust and transition to life on one income.”
As of Sunday afternoon, almost $20,000 of the $25,000 goal had been donated.
The fund closes on Tuesday.