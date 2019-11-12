Elmwood Veterans Day 2019
members of Elmwood’s fifth grade choir sing “The Army goes Rolling Along” during a Veterans Day ceremony.
A day of remembrance
Tom Putnam, who served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, stands at attention during the Pledge of Allegiance at Elmwood Community Center Monday morning. Students with Elmwood Middle School hosted a Veterans Day ceremony honoring local veterans with an assembly that was followed with a breakfast.
