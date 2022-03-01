Bowling Green State University student Halina Krul reacts as Amber Krupp shows her the 12 inches of hair she removed Sunday during the annual St. Baldrick’s Foundation signature head-shaving event on campus. The event raises funds for lifesaving childhood cancer research. Local participants registered to shave their head to support the foundation’s mission to fund the best research to find cures and better treatments for kids with cancer. Krupp, owner of Ambrosia Studio Salon, was on hand with her staff shaving and cutting hair. Krul’s 12 inches of hair will be donated to the Children with Hair Loss organization. Eighteen heads were shaved, 21 ponytails were donated and $8,285.87 was raised.
