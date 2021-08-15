The Wood County Committee on Aging Inc. will hold the annual 90’s Plus Spectacular Event on Sept. 20 at 4 p.m.
The event will celebrate those individuals in Wood County who are 90 years of age and older. Honorees may bring up to two guests to celebrate the milestone.
The evening will include a slideshow highlighting the lives of those 90 and over, musical entertainment by harpist Laurel Stankey, and awards presented by elected officials. Chicken Alfredo is on the dinner menu for honorees and their guests. Those who are unable to attend in person will be provided with a framed certificate.
Dinner for those 90 and over is sponsored by Bowling Green Manor and Aetna, boutonnieres for the honorees are sponsored by Brookdale of Bowling Green, framed certificates are sponsored by Wood Haven Health Care, and entertainment is sponsored by St. Clare Commons.
Registration is required by Sept. 1. Honorees are asked to complete a brief bio form and provide a picture to be featured on the slideshow. Those wishing to participate should call the WCCOA Programs Department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net to receive a registration form and further instructions. Registration forms are also available at any senior center location in Wood County or can be found digitally on the WCCOA website at www.wccoa.net.