Bowling Green State University is reporting that 90% of faculty and 72% of students have received the coronavirus vaccine.
The university’s deadline to submit proof of vaccination was Monday.
The university announced a vaccine mandate in September. For spring semester, students, faculty and staff must provide proof of coronavirus vaccination or receive an approved exemption.
There are 72.4% student vaccinations, with 14% exempted and 86.4% compliance, according to the BGSU coronavirus dashboard, which is updated on Wednesdays.
There are 80.2% reported vaccinations of BGSU students living in residence halls, with 13% exemptions and 93.3% compliance.
For faculty and staff vaccinations, there are 90.1% vaccinated, with 6.2% exemptions and 96.3% compliance.
On the BGSU COVID-19 dashboard this week, there are 33 positive coronavirus cases.
There are 28 student (23 confirmed; 16 off campus and 12 on campus) and five staff reports (five suspected) from Nov. 24-30.
Last period there were 28 cases (27 confirmed), including 26 students (25 confirmed; 18 off campus, eight on campus), two faculty and two staff (two confirmed, two suspected).
The cumulative case number (confirmed and suspected) is 668, since Aug. 26.
There are two students isolated in university housing, as of Tuesday.
The BGSU COVID response hotline is 419-372-3000, or email health@bgsu.edu.