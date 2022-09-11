Sept 11 Anniversary

First responders salute in a driving rain as a U.S. flag is unfurled at the Pentagon in Washington, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at sunrise on the morning of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. 

 AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans remembered 9/11 on Sunday with tear-choked tributes and pleas to "never forget," 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.

Nikita Shah headed to the ceremony at ground in a T-shirt that bore the de facto epigraph of the annual commemoration — "never forget" — and the name of her slain father, Jayesh Shah. The family moved to Houston afterward but has often returned to New York for the anniversary of the attack that killed him and nearly 3,000 other people.

