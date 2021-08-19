Another former Bowling Green State University fraternity member has been indicted in the death of Stone Foltz.
Benjamin Boyers, 22, Sylvania, was indicted Wednesday for involuntary manslaughter plus additional charges.
He was initially indicted in April, with seven others, but the case was dismissed.
In a Thursday press release, Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson said that his office received more information about Boyers’ alleged involvement. Dobson presented his case again to a grand jury on Wednesday and Boyers was re-indicted.
He was among the seven members of Pi Kappa Alpha who were indicted in April on charges relating to Foltz’s death.
Boyers was indicted Wednesday for involuntary manslaughter, a third-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; eight counts hazing, all fourth-degree misdemeanors; and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, all first-degree misdemeanors.
The failure to comply charge is based on allegations he allowed underage persons to possess or consume alcohol on his premises, Dobson explained.
According to Dobson, each felony carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison. A first-degree misdemeanor has a maximum of six months in jail while a fourth-degree misdemeanor has a maximum sentence of 30 years in jail.
Should Boyers by convicted on all the charges, he faces up to six years in prison, Dobson said.
“As with the other defendants in this case, we are obligated to go where we believe the evidence took us,” Dobson said in a press release. “It is the duty of the prosecutor’s office to bring justice to this incident, as much closure and comfort as can be given to the family of Stone Foltz, and above all be fair and firm on our prosecution of the case.
Boyers was initially charged with eight counts of hazing and seven counts of failure to comply. Dobson said in April those charges would be dismissed for the present time as his office focused on felony charges.
In a statement Thursday afternoon, the attorneys representing the Foltz family praised Dobson for pursuing all charges.
“The hazing death of Stone Foltz reveals the abuse that takes place at colleges and universities across the county and the extent individuals and organizations will go to cover up their actions. It’s a despicable cycle that will continue to happen until we hold people who haze accountable and institutions take action to eradicate hazing for good. We thank the Wood County prosecutor for his unwavering commitment to this case, and we trust the legal process will deliver a just outcome,” the firm Cooper Elliott said.
The Foltz family has filed a civil lawsuit against numerous fraternity members, including Boyers, who was sergeant in arms.
Phi Kappa Alpha hosted a new member orientation on March 4.
As part of the event, the new members, who were all underage, were reportedly provided with a 750-milliliter bottle of high-alcohol-content liquor. They were told the tradition of the chapter was the entire bottle had to be consumed at the event, according to past statements made by Dobson.
It is alleged Foltz, a sophomore, consumed nearly all of the contents of his bottle then was taken home by several members.
He was left alone in his apartment and was found by his roommate. After observing Foltz for a time and calling for aid from friends, they called 911. When paramedics arrived, the roommate was administering CPR.
Foltz, 20, of Delaware, was taken to Wood County Hospital and then Toledo Hospital, where he died March 7.
His blood alcohol level was 0.35, four times the legal limit, Dobson said, and the autopsy determined he died of alcohol intoxication.