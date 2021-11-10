Wood County could lose more than $800,000 in federal funding if a vaccine mandate for employees goes into effect.
At Wednesday’s health board meeting, Commissioner Ben Robison said a federal mandate that came down Friday probably requires all staff and contractors who interact with clients getting Medicaid and Medicare services to be vaccinated.
The health center receives $843,211 annually in Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services funding, or 55% of total revenue. There is more funding in grants and other federal programs that is provided locally, Robison said.
“It may have a cascading impact of eliminating our eligibility for other funds, too,” he said. “There could be additional impacts.”
The health center and the health department are different entities, but employees of both interact.
Robison has asked the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office for clarification and the board will hold a special meeting next week to further discuss and possibly take action.
The mandate pertains to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Robison said.
In order to remain eligible for funding, all staff must be vaccinated, there must be a process for staff to seek medical or religious exemptions and there has to be documentation.
The timeline is that a one-dose shot must be received by Dec. 6 and the two-dose series by Jan. 4.
If the health department is out of compliance, depending on severity of violation, the penalties could be loss of funding, Robison said.
Even though this mainly affects the community health center, which has patients, the mandate would probably extend to the entire health department staff, its vendors, interns and even the board members, Robison said.
“It’s very wide ranging and it’s going to apply to basically everyone here at the health department,” he said.
“It’s not just staff who interact with a patient … it’s any staff that could come into contact with someone who could provide clinical services,” he said.
The board must decide if the department remains eligible for CMS funding, Robison said.
“If we forego it, the impacts on the community health center would be extensive and would likely inhibit our ability to maintain that community service,” he said.
There was a lively discussion among the board members.
“If we do not follow the policy, as onerous as it may be, what does that put as risk for the operation of the Wood County Health Department? Do we lose the clinic? Do we lose the dental clinic?” Richard Strow said.
D.J. Mears said staff who did not want to be vaccinated could possibly be relocated to another site or work remotely.
“I’m not going to enforce every employee to be vaccinated,” Mears said.
“It may be an effective remedy to locate off site programs that we want to exempt from this mandate,” Robison said. “But, just to be clear, in moving them off site, they can never have interaction.”
Board President Cathy Nelson said that there would not be a Wood County health clinic, pharmacy or dental facility without federal dollars.
“That was something that was identified as a major health need for the county,” she said of the dental clinic.
Board member Tom Milbrodt said it’s not a dramatic step to believe that all health district employees should be vaccinated.
“We really would want everyone to be vaccinated anyway,” he said. “It’s not such an awful thing.”
Unvaccinated personnel could be subject to a two-week suspension without pay, then terminated and would not be eligible to receive unemployment, Robison said.
After the meeting, he said there are 60 total health department employees. He did not know how many are vaccinated.
“There may be some, though not many, that are still on the fence with regard to the vaccine,” Robison said.
“There are also individuals for whom the choice to not be vaccinated is sincerely held and reached after much consideration,” he said. “For them to decide to lose their jobs or get the vaccine, they would opt for the former.”
Robison added that hospitals and long-term care facilities are facing the same dilemma.
“It’s not exclusive to us,” he said.