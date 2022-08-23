Outdoor pickleball courts could be coming to the Bowling Green Community Center.
During the Bowling Green park board’s meeting on Tuesday, Parks and Recreation Director Kristin Otley said they are looking at that site as the potential location for a series of courts for the sport.
Otley reviewed for the board that an architectural firm had been hired in recent months to produce a conceptual plan and financial estimates for the courts. She said she has been working with a small group of local pickleball players on the project.
“We do have that back,” Otley said of the plan. “I can’t show you the actual plan yet because they gave us a couple options and they’re tweaking a few things.”
But she said that they asked the firm to look at two locations for the courts: Carter Park and the community center.
“And, actually, we all decided, when things came back, that the better location is to be next to the Bowling Green Community Center. And, surprisingly, the cost estimate was actually a little bit less to be out there,” Otley said.
She said the courts would be located to the right of the community center, when looking at the front of the facility.
“We are all very excited about the proximity there, to have there. There can be some sharing of shade structures and things like that with the athletic fields behind it,” Otley said.
She noted that people already play pickleball inside the center.
The current cost estimate for six courts, with site furnishings including fencing, lighting, and other amenities, is approximately $800,000, Otley said.
“A lot of things have to be involved in that, and we’ll have to just see if it has to be done in phases or how that works,” she said. “What we really needed was to get a picture so they could start to go out raising money.”
Otley said that “the figure nationally that I had talked to people about” is to plan for about $100,000 per pickleball court.
“It’s a cost estimation,” she said.
Otley said she will be meeting with the local pickleball players group again. She said that group is involved in going to other pickleball facilities in the area.
“They think that it will cost less than that. And maybe it will, and that would be fantastic,” Otley said. “It gives us a ballpark. It gives us a starting point to kind of get the ball rolling.”
Otley noted that most of the proceeds from this year’s Party for the Parks event, to be held Sept. 23, are to be earmarked for the pickleball project.
In other business, Otley noted that the Citizens for BG Dog Parks group has been working with Shannon Orr of Bowling Green State University and her class on putting together a feasibility study. As part of that process, a public forum will be held Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Simpson Building and will be facilitated by Orr and her graduate students.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Heard that, at their September meeting, Otley will be bringing some items to the board in relation to the parks’ rental facilities. While the proposal isn’t to raise the rental fees themselves, she said, some related matters, like the cleanup fee and the security deposit for non-alcohol rentals, could potentially be adjusted.
• Heard that the inclusive playground at Carter Park is moving forward. Otley said the playground equipment is to be shipped on Sept. 7 and that the community build with Wood County Plays will be held the following week. She said that if all goes to plan, the playground should be able to open sometime in October “which is really, really incredible.”
• Heard that the City Park paving project is set to begin Sept. 6. One lane of traffic will be maintained going around the park, Otley said, particularly to assist with the student drop-off and pick-up at Conneaut Elementary.
• Heard that the dedication of a new sundial sculpture at Simpson Garden Park will be held Sept. 11 at 2 p.m.