Officers handled 12 complaints of loud parties over the weekend and issued eight citations, according to the Bowling Green Police Division.
Police were called to the 100 block of South Prospect Street on Friday at 3:57 a.m. for a loud noise complaint. Officers heard loud voices coming from the residence. After officers identified one of the residents, approximately 75-100 people left.
Hayden Hildreth, 21, Christian Ditullio, 20, and Shane Truss, 21, all were cited for disorderly conduct/loud noise.
At 11:45 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of South Enterprise Street, police responded to a loud party complaint. They estimated there were 75 people at the party when they arrived.
Joseph Johnson, 22, was cited for nuisance party.
At 1:28 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Manville Avenue, Dalton Smith, 22, was cited for disorderly conduct/noise after police heard loud voices coming from inside his apartment and noted multiple people standing outside the residence shouting.
Officers patrolling in the 200 block of South Summit Street checked on a large party at 10:47 p.m. Saturday. Upon approached, five females outside ran. There were approximately 30 people at the party.
Kevin Ilunga, 21, and Travon Williams, 21, were both cited for nuisance party.
Sunday at 2:27 a.m. in the 700 block of East Napoleon Road, Adam Bogart, 19, was cited for disorderly conduct/loud noise and underage possession of alcohol after police responded to a loud music complaint. When Bogart opened the door, police saw a beer pong table and numerous open containers of alcohol inside.
Police were called back to the 700 block of East Napoleon at 3:14 a.m. Sunday for a report of loud music. Nicholas Buettner, 21, was cited for disorderly conduct/loud music.