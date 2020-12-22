There have been 7,560 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Tuesday health department update.
This is an increase of 77 since Monday.
There have been 142 deaths, which is an increase of seven.
The health department said that this information is deaths that have occurred since Dec. 2.
Alex Aspacher, community outreach coordinator for the health department, said the seven deaths did not all occur on Monday.
“These are deaths that we became aware of yesterday,” he said. “These aren’t necessarily people who died within the last day or two.”
There are 366 active cases, which is a decrease of 27.
There have been 424 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 3,643 males and 3,917 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. The state levels are updated on Thursday.
Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 576,802 confirmed cases and 7,530 confirmed deaths.