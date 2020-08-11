Seven individuals have been indicted for a combined 45 charges related to multiple thefts in Michigan and Ohio.
Angelica Faith Billings, 27, Toledo, was indicted for money laundering, a third-degree felony, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony.
David Lee Skrepenski, 43, Toledo, and Charles Robert Dickson Jr., each were indicted for money laundering, a third-degree felony; three counts of vandalism, all fifth-degree felonies; three counts of theft, all fifth-degree felonies; six counts of receiving stolen property, all fifth-degree felonies; two counts of possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies; and one count engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony
Richard Nye, 43, Oregon, was indicted for money laundering, a third-degree felony; two counts receiving stolen property, one a first-degree felony and one a fourth-degree felony; two counts possessing criminal tools, one a first-degree misdemeanor and one a fifth-degree felony; and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony.
Larry F. Keel, 45, Toledo, Charles E. Keel, 42, Oregon, and Daniel James Burgard, 25, Toledo, each were indicted for money laundering, a third-degree felony. Charles Keel and Burgard also were indicted for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony.
The indictment lists 16 incidents.
On April 1, 2019, Skrepenski and Dickson allegedly entered the Lowe’s store in Woodhaven, Michigan, cut the lock on the gate in the garden center, and left without paying for merchandise. They then transported the merchandise, valued in excess of $1,000 to Wood County.
On April 12, 2019, Skrepenski and Dickson reportedly did the same thing at Lowe’s in Frenchtown Township, Michigan, and transported stolen merchandise valued in excess of $1,000 to Wood County.
On April 29, the same duo returned to the Woodhaven Lowe’s store, exited through the garden center, and left with unpaid merchandise valued in excess of $1,00 and transported it to Wood County.
On June 6, 2019, the two men are accused of entering Lowe’s in Perrysburg, collected merchandise in carts (including two chainsaws), and cut the lock on the gate in the garden center and left without paying for product in valued in excess of $1,000.
On May 2, Skrepenski and Dickson entered the Lowe’s store in Ann Arbor, Michigan, cut the lock on a gate in the garden center and exited before loading the merchandise into a vehicle. They then transported it to Wood County with the intent to sell. The total value of merchandise was in excess of $1,000.
On June 6, 2019, they did the exact same thing at the Lowe’s store in Sylvania and left without paying for merchandise valued in excess of $1,000.
On June 7, 2019, Dickson the exited the Lowe’s store in Findlay through the lumber entryway without paying and entered a waiting vehicle. The total value of merchandise transported to Wood County was in excess of $1,000.
On June 10, 2019, Skrepenski and Dickson entered the Lowe’s store in Adrian, Michigan, collected merchandise and exited through the garden center emergency exit then left the store without paying for merchandise valued in excess of $1,000 and transported it to Wood County.
On June 23, 2019, Skrepenski, Chrystal Corder and Dickson entered Walmart in Monroe, Michigan, collected merchandise in carts, cut the lock on a gate in the garden center and then left without paying. The merchandise, valued in excess of $1,000, was then transported to Wood County for sale.
On June 28, Skrepenski and Dickson entered the Lowe’s store in Marysville, left through the main entrance without paying, and transported stolen merchandise valued in excess of $1,000 to Wood County for sale.
On Sept. 8, Billings, Burgard and one other person entered the Marshall’s store in Sylvania Township and left without paying for $242.91 in merchandise. The products were then transported to Wood County for sale.
On Sept. 12, Billings and Burgard exited the Kohl’s on Monroe Street in Toledo without paying. They then transported the merchandised, valued at more than $1,000, to Wood County for sale.
On Sept. 10, Burgard took merchandise from the Home Depot store in Rossford and entered a vehicle driven by Billings. Rossford police attempted a traffic stop, at which time Burgard fled on foot. Once officers caught up, he failed to comply with the officer’s order and resisted arrest. The merchandise stolen was valued at $399.
On Sept. 12, Burgard concealed merchandise in a bag and exited the Kohl’s store in Holland. He entered a vehicle containing Billings and Charles Keel. The vehicle was immediately stopped by Lucas County sheriff’s deputies. The total value of merchandise was $150. The three were issued no-trespass orders for all Kohl’s stores.
On July 9, 2019, members of the Perrysburg Township police department set up a controlled by with Nye for a Husqvarna chainsaw. When a member of the department met with Nye and purchased the chainsaw which was stolen from Lowe’s.
On July 10, members of the Perrysburg Township police department executed a search warrant on Tracy Road in Walbridge. At the home, they found Nye hiding. They found numerous items that were stolen from Lowe’s, Home Depot, Walmart and Kohl’s, along with other stolen items, plus $4,000 in cash.
They were among the 29 individuals indicted Wednesday.