There were 61 additional student positive coronavirus cases this week at Bowling Green State University.
There are 161 cumulative student cases from Aug. 20-Sept. 15, according to a Wednesday update by Ben Batey, chief health officer.
“Over the course of the last week, we have seen 61 positive cases, with the majority of cases coming from students who are living off campus,” he said. “Our average number of daily cases has remained consistent when compared to the previous reporting period.”
Of the 61 cases, 85% were off campus.
The number includes positive COVID-19 cases reported to BGSU from health departments, medical providers, asymptomatic testing and self-report.
The number includes one positive student reported at Firelands College in Huron. Not all cases are residing in Bowling Green or Wood County.
There have been zero faculty and staff with positive cases from Aug. 20 through Sept. 15.
There are five students currently isolated in university housing. There are 10 students quarantined in residence halls.
Random testing of asymptomatic individuals started this week and results will be on the BGSU dashboard next week.
There have been 502 total tests conducted since March, with eight students being positive and zero employees; the overall positivity rate is 1.6%.
As fall arrives next week, Batey asked people to be aware as they gather indoors.
“As we move through the fall semester, we expect more people will start to congregate indoors as the weather changes. It is important we remain diligent about wearing face coverings and keeping social circles small,” he said.
Reach the BGSU COVID-19 Response Hotline at 419-372-3000 or email health@bgsu.edu.