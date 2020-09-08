Wood County has had 1,472 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Tuesday health department update. There were 1,412 on Friday.
There have been 70 deaths, which is no change from last week.
There are 94 active cases. This is down from 95 on Friday.
There have been 137 hospitalizations since March, which is an increase of nine. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 40. There are 678 males and 794 females.
There have been 319 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Statewide, there are 125,144 confirmed cases and 4,009 confirmed deaths.