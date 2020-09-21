A man was ejected and three children were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday.
The Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which occurred on Pemberville Road and Ayers Road, in Lake Township, at approximately 6:16 p.m.
A 2015 Chrysler Town and Country, driven by 32-year-old Kallin St. John of Northwood, was northbound on Pemberville Road approaching Ayers Road.
A 2011 Ford Fusion, driven by 67-year-old William Brewer, of Oregon, was traveling west on Ayers Road.
Approaching the intersection, Brewer failed to yield at the stop sign and struck the Chrysler, which went off the left side of the road and came to rest in a ditch. Brewer was ejected from his vehicle and landed in the ditch, and his Ford also came to rest in the ditch.
The Chrysler was occupied by 29-year-old Katherine Scott of Northwood, and three children ages 2, 3 and 7. All occupants were transported to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center by ground ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.
Brewer also was taken to St. Vincent’s by ground ambulance with non-life threatening injuries, and the roadway was closed for approximately one hour.
Safety belts were worn by both occupants of the Chrysler, and child safety seats were used by the 3 year old and the 2 year old, and the 7 year old was in a booster seat. It is unknown at this time if Brewer was wearing his seatbelt.
Brewer was cited for failing to yield at the stop sign, and the crash remains under investigation.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Lake Township Police Department, Lake Township EMS and Fire, Northwood EMS and Fire, Wright’s Towing and VJ’s Towing.