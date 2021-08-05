A downtown brawl where three men were injured has resulted in numerous indictments.
Six men have been indicted for assault and rioting after they were allegedly involved in an incident where three people were pushed to the ground and kicked.
Those indicted by a Wood County grand jury Wednesday include Paul J. Somerville, 20, of Bowling Green, for two counts felonious assault and aggravated riot; Diego R. Shumate, 19, Bowling Green, for felonious assault and aggravated riot; Isiah C. Harrison, 21, Bowling Green, two counts felonious assault and aggravated riot; Quentin M. Banks Jr., 19, Bowling Green, two counts felonious assault and aggravated riot; and Dominic Haslinger, 19, Toledo, felonious assault and aggravated riot.
Joshua D. Miller, 21, Bowling Green, also has been indicted for felonious assault and aggravated riot. His name was not included when the initial warrants were issued for the arrest of the first five men.
The felonious assault charges are second-degree felonies while the aggravated riot charges are fourth-degree felonies.
The six are accused of assaulting an unidentified male on the sidewalk in the 100 block of North Main Street at around 1:20 a.m. on July 11. According to court documents, they punched him and knocked him to the ground. Once on the ground, they continued to punch, kick and stomp the man to the point of unconsciousness. The man laid helpless on the ground without moving while the group continued to punch and kick him, according to court documents.
A group of four good Samaritans rushed to attempt to get the group of assailants off the man and they were then assaulted, according to the indictment. As a result, a man sustained serious injuries after being slammed on his head on the sidewalk before being punched and kicked multiple times. This man was taken to Wood County Hospital with cracked and broken teeth, a jaw injury, bruised ribs and several gashes to his face and body, according to court documents.
The group also reportedly chased and assaulted another man in the middle of the street by also punching him, slamming him to the ground and kicking him while he was on the ground.
According to court documents, the assault only stopped after a patrolman was flagged down by people in the area. The assailants fled on foot but were identified by the video taken by downtown cameras and through prior police interaction earlier in the night in which their faces and clothing descriptions were captured on police body camera.
Somerville remains in jail of $25,000 bond, with 100% required.
The police division had posted a video of the incident which showed a man backing up as a large group approached. The man was pushed to the ground, where he was kicked and punched.
More people ran across North Main Street and several disappeared into the alley between Finders Records and City Tap. When they reappeared, another man was thrown to the ground, where he was punched and kicked while several people watched.
According to Ohio Revised Code, aggravated riot occurs when four or more others participate in disorderly conduct with the purpose to commit or facilitate the commission of a felony.
An indictment means a grand jury decided there is probable cause to charge someone with committing a crime.