LIME CITY — Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the theft of more than $56,000 in jewelry from Kohl’s on U.S. 20 in Perrysburg Township on April 16.
Brian O’Neal, Lima, and Tiffany Giddings, from Michigan and staying in Lima, are currently incarcerated at the Wood County jail on felony theft charges, said Det. Chris Klewer.
Through cooperation with the Lima Police Department, O’Neal was taken into custody on May 27, in Lima. Giddings was arrested on April 16 in Toledo near a motel she was staying at.
The theft took place in the store showroom.
“The male is observed on video lifting the glass case, taking the top piece of glass off, and the female goes in with her hands and pulls out about $56,000 worth of jewelry, puts it in her purse and they depart the store,” Klewer said.
Klewer described the arrests as “classic good detective work.”
“It took about a month. It was by crime stoppers, with a lot of people calling in and a lot of police work from different agencies. It worked out pretty good,” Klewer said.