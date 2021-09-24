Bowling Green State University President Rodney Rogers has a new base salary of $500,000.
This is the first time the university president has received a base salary hitting the half million dollar mark. His previous base salary was $480,000. The trustees voted for the salary increase at Friday’s meeting.
In addition to the salary increase, the trustees also added an annual performance bonus of $120,000, which Chief Financial Officer and Vice President for Finance and Administration Sherideen Stoll explained would be 25% of the previous year’s salary.
Rogers will also receive an additional 20% in deferred compensation and the board added a separate additional 10% in deferred compensation. Stoll explained that deferred compensation is not received until completion of a contract. His contract was extended last year to June 2026.
For the third consecutive year, Rogers has donated the full amount of his bonus to the BGSU Foundation to support the university’s strategic initiatives, including its signature Life Design program. Rogers’ bonus donations has totaled $264,000 since the onset of his presidency.
“As president, I am honored to continue to help lead my alma mater, BGSU, to achieve its mission to create public good, and I want to express my sincere thanks to Chair (David) O’Brien and the board of trustees for their leadership and support,” Rogers said. “I am fortunate to have such talented faculty and staff colleagues who are committed to educating and supporting our students. Together, we will continue to move forward.”
The board cited Rogers’ leadership during the coronavirus pandemic. Last year’s record enrollment encountered a dip of 3.1%, but remains above 2018 levels, at 19,597 students.
Additionally, during the past academic year, BGSU completed the Changing Lives for the World campaign, raising $255 million, surpassing the $200 million goal.
In other business, the board authorized the refinance of outstanding bonds to continue capital projects associated with the master plan. This includes ongoing work on the Information Technology Services Infrastructure Master Plan, eventual demolition of the Administration Building and repairs and renovations to Olscamp Hall and the Park Avenue Building and.
The Administration Building demolition project total cost will be $1,9 million beginning with the removal of utilities in October and structural demolition starting in November.
The $548,680 ITS Infrastructure project is projected to be finished in 2031.
In other tech improvement projects, the $4.7 million Replacement of Wireless Access Points project started in May and is projected to be complete in Aug. 2023. It will replace all CISCO access points with new multi-channel device connectivity and support hardware for 125 users per unit. This will be a re-design of wireless coverage for most residence halls and some academic spaces.
The July start of the Math Science Building renovation for Life Design is expected to have supply chain disruptions resulting in potential schedule delays. That project was approved for $494,120 for work on the second and third floors of the building.
The board also approved the naming of learning, collaborative and office spaces in buildings across the BGSU campus.
In the College of Health and Human Services, the board recognized the support of the Wood County Hospital with the naming of the Wood County Hospital Student Hub and Wood County Hospital Foundation Conference Room.
“One thing we are seeing is a severe shortage of personnel in many areas, but especially in nursing. It will make a huge difference. I believe this will end up being one of the best programs in the country,” hospital President Stan Korducki said to the trustees.
The late Julian Williford, former professor, was honored with the naming of the Julian “Dr. Joe” Williford Food Science Research Lab.
In the Robert W. and Patricia A. Maurer Center, trustees approved the naming of an associate dean’s office as the Andrew B. Cajka Jr. Office. As alumni and hospitality industry leaders, Cajka and his wife, Donna, have supported BGSU through gifts to the Allen W. and Carol M. Schmidthorst College of Business and to Greek life for many years.