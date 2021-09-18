Aviation’s been around for about 120 years.
Bill and Carolyn Hayes have been a part of that world for about half.
The couple, who live in Perrysburg Township, has been given the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award, which is the most prestigious award the FAA issues to pilots certified under Title 14 of the Code of Federal Regulations, part 61.
The award is presented to those who have 50 years of flying experience and no revocations of the license during that time.
“The view is beautiful. It’s great for transportation,” Bill said about his love of flying. “The machinery is fun. I like working with the mechanical aspect of it.”
Carolyn designed the paint job and interior of their Cessna Skymaster.
The couple made a quick jaunt into the Wood County Airport recently to talk about flying. They flew in from the Fremont Municipal Airport, which is their home base. They were eventually headed to Port Clinton to meet with friends.
They fly all over the place: Cincinnati for dinner, a family wedding in Georgia, and South Carolina, Florida, Yellowstone National Park, Canada and the Bahamas for vacations.
“It’s a great way to travel,” Carolyn said. “When we go to North Myrtle Beach, we’ve got a friend, it takes them 10-11 hours to drive it. We can do it in three-and-a-half.”
The award is given to recognize individuals who have exhibited professionalism, skill and aviation expertise for at least 50 years while piloting aircraft as master pilots. It is believed that this is the first husband and wife to simultaneously receive this award.
They were honored during a fly-in at Fremont on Aug. 28. About a dozen other Cessna Skymasters and their pilots came to the ceremony and lunch.
“One of the planes came in from California, one was from Delaware (and) New York,” Carolyn said. “There’s 750 of these (Skymasters) left in the whole United States, so to have 10 all at the same airport is kind of a big deal.”
The two knew of each in high school — She went to Central Catholic in Toledo and he was at St. Francis, also in the city. They both attended the University of Toledo.
“But we didn’t date until our senior year in college. We actually met on a double date — He was with a different Carol and I was with a different Bill,” Carolyn said.
Flying is not the hobby that it used to be.
When the couple started flying in 1970, it was relatively inexpensive. Gas was 30 cents a gallon. Their instructor charged $5 a hour. Bill bought his books for studying, then passed them on to Carolyn to use.
“When we started, there were a lot more pilots in the area, because there were people coming out of World War II and Korea who had the veterans’ benefits and they learned how to fly,” Carolyn said. “There were a lot of grass strips. I soloed off the grass.”
They stressed that flying is a hobby, not their careers.
Bill is criminal defense attorney and is the former chairman of the Ohio Bar Association Aviation Law Committee.
Carolyn is retired from Pilkington Libbey-Owens-Ford, where she was the senior manager of benefits for 10 years. She also worked 30 years at Owens-Illinois.
At age 68, Bill got his air transport license, which is the highest level of the pilot’s license that the FAA can give, he said.
“The written material trains you to be an airline pilot,” Bill said. “Then you take a long jet ride and fly to a much higher standard of professionalism.
“It was a goal and it made me a better pilot.”
Bill started flying and soloed from Toledo Municipal Airport, now known as Toledo Executive in 1970. Carolyn started her aviation career at the old Toledo National Airport. They were partners in a Cessna 120 before they married in 1973.
Carolyn writes feature aviation articles and Bill writes a monthly column for Plane and Pilot News.
Bill and Carolyn have two sons, Bill and Jim, who are both pilots. They have owned five airplanes and currently fly a twin-engine Cessna with their son Bill. Jim lives in California and is restoring a Cessna Skymaster. The sons also do the photography for the annual AirVenture publication.
The entire family annually attends the EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
Look for them in the sky: N455WC (that’s their house number, followed by the initials for William and Carolyn).